88 Generation activist Mya Aye handed third prison spell by military

Mya Aye, a leader of the 88 Generation Students Group currently who has been held in Yangon’s Insein prison since the day of the 2021 coup, today received two years in prison.

The activist, who was reportedly one of the first people to be arrested by troops on the day of the coup, was being held under Sec. 505(c) of the Penal Code for “inciting hate towards an ethnicity or a community” — a charge said to be based on a seven-year-old email sent to a Chinese official which purportedly showed support for the MNDAA in its struggle against the military.

“Today is his 56th birthday… After months of trials in prison court which is not so different from military court, they sentenced him,” said Mya Aye’s daughter in a message posted to her Facebook page.

This is the third time that the activist has been imprisoned by the military: In 1989, the Than Shwe regime handed him eight years for his participation in the 1988 uprising, and after the 2007 Saffron Revolution he was sentenced to 65 and a half years.

In November it was reported that the activist was suffering from a “life threatening” infection and required emergency treatment.