Ayeyarwady Narc is Third Police Chief Arrested by Junta Since Coup

Police chief Myint Aung, a brigade commander of Pathein’s 49th Narcotics Police Force, is said to be incommunicado after being detained by the military upon returning to Ayeyarwady from a recent meeting in Naypyidaw.

An officer close to Myint Aung confirmed his arrest, but said that the motive behind it and the whereabouts of the chief was unknown to colleagues in the force. Other sources speculated that the policeman had left a positive comment on a photo or Facebook status posted by NUG minister, Dr Zaw Wai Soe. DVB was unable to verify these rumors.

The incident is the third time that a high-ranking police officer has been detained by the military since the coup; the Myanmar CDM Police Channel, which also corroborated the arrest, said that the military had previously detained Zaw Win Ko, a deputy Police Chief from Yangon’s Insein CID, and Aung Nwe Oo, a deputy Police Chief in Sagaing’s Yinmarbin district.