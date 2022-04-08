Central Bank vice-chair shot in Yangon home

The vice-chair of the military-controlled Central Bank of Myanmar, Than Than Swe, has been shot at her home in the Shwe Gone Yeik Mon housing estate, Bahan township.

The news has been confirmed by the military’s information minister, Zaw Min Tun. “Shots were heard this morning around 9 a.m.,” a source in the housing complex told the Delta News Agency, whilst police sources told DVB the attack occurred at around ten.

Local media outlets and a Bahan township information group said the attacks were carried out by an urban guerrilla group, but no one has yet come forward to claim responsibility.

Than Than Swe, who was rushed to be treated at Yangon General hospital, was appointed vice-chairman of the CBM by the military following the coup in February last year.

The attack comes days after the CBM removed the dollar accounts of Burmese citizens, forcing holders to exchange savings into Myanmar kyats at an artificially low rate.

It is the most high-profile attempt on the life of a military-affiliated civilian administrator since the assassination of MEC manager and Mytel CFO, Thein Aung, in November.