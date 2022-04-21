Detained COVID vaccine roll-out chiefs sentenced to three years

Dr Htar Htar Lin and Dr Soe Oo, the former heads of Burma’s COVID-19 vaccine program, have been found guilty of corruption by a military-controlled court.

The military had accused Dr Htar Htar Lin of mismanaging international funds related to COVID-19 vaccines and embezzling K161.2 billion (US$87,000) of state funds. Dr Soe Oo was charged with being negligent in his oversight of Dr Htar Htar Lin.

Mandalay District Court yesterday sentenced the epidemiologist to three years in prison under Sec. 56 of the Anti-Corruption Law. Her colleague was handed two years imprisonment after the kangaroo court found him guilty under Sec. 56/63 of the Anti-Corruption Law, according to state media.

Dr Htar Htar Lin, who before the coup d’etat had led a highly successful campaign to limit COVID-19 impact on Burma, was arrested on June 10 of last year in Dagon township and accused by the SAC of working with the NUG.

She is one of 25 doctors to have been charged under Sec. 505(a) of the Penal Code or Sec. 17 of the Unlawful Association Act.

State media also confirmed that the doctor faces further charges under Sec. 124 of the Sedition Act. In addition, Dr. Htar Htar Lin and Dr. Soe Oo were also charged with corruption at Naypyidaw’s Payargone Police Station on Oct. 30.