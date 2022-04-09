INTERVIEW: "Myanmar Diaries" wins five awards in six weeks

The producer of the now multi-international award winning documentary, Myanmar Diaries, says that a new platform to help Burma’s talented young filmmakers has been established in light of the success of the work.

In February, the documentary — a tapestry of documentary footage and artistic storytelling on the topic of Burma’s Spring Revolution — won best picture at Germany’s Berlin Film Festival.

The documentary, compiled by The Myanmar Film Collective — ten young Burmese filmmakers working under pseudonyms, — follows young people whose hopes for the future are shattered as the coup progresses.

It has since gone on to win a number of other international accolades.

DVB spoke to the documentary’s producer, Corinne van Egeraat about the breakthrough production at a screening in The Hague.