Kawkareik clashes as KNU tells civilians to not post ops on social media

As fighting intensified in Lay Kay Kaw yesterday, a clash took place 60 km to the west in Kayin’s Kawkareik township as the KNLA’s 18th and 27th Battalions repelled soldiers from the Burma Army who had marched through the KNU’s Dawna range crossing on foot.

In cutting off the junta’s reinforcements, a KNU official claimed that two military personnel—including a deputy battalion commander—were killed and two others were injured.

“We confronted soldiers and fought when after catching invading troops crossing the Dawna range on foot. Two of their leaders are now dead,” he said.

KNU senior leadership on Monday said that it had issued orders to all of its brigades to be in a state of readiness to exchange fire with the Tatmadaw. The group also claimed that some 50 soldiers were killed on Sunday in fighting that broke out between the villages of Metta Lin Myaing and Mae Htaw Thale near Lay Kay Kaw.

On the same day, the KNU also requested the public to not post about its military operations on social media as fighting raged between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the military in 6 Brigade’s Dooplaya District.

The KNU said that its armed wing was in the midst of progressing defensive efforts, therefore people should refrain from posting about troop movements and the capture of bases so as to not jeopardize its operations, with the EAO specifically stating that the locations of refugees should be kept secret for fear of retributive ground and air attacks.

The Karen Information Center this morning announced that the Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia Road, which runs adjacent to Kawkareik’s Mount Dawna, has been temporarily closed to traffic due to ongoing clashes between the KNLA and the Tatmadaw near Kaw Nwe village in Kawkareik township.