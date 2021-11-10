Kayin State's NLD Chief Minister handed 75 years imprisonment

The ousted chief minister of Kayin State, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison on corruption charges, her lawyer, Zaw Min Hlaing, has told DVB.

67-year-old Nang Khin Htwe Myint was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each of five charges by the Karen State High Court this morning.

The former chief minister was accused of spending state money on medical expenses and funnelling it to a private bank account and charged under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption Law.

A member of her cabinet, Karen State’s Finance and Development Minister, 65-year-old Than Naing, was also sentenced to a total of 90 years in prison.

The sentences are the latest in a string of moves by the military to effectively wipe out the NLD. Dozens of deposed officials have now been jailed, mostly all on corruption charges. Meanwhile, dozens of regional representatives have recently been vicitims of home seizures under the junta’s new Anti-Terrorism legislation. Last month, ten NLD offices were reported to have been destroyed by forces sympathetic to the Tatmadaw.

According to her lawyer, Nang Khin Htwe Myint is being held in Hpa-an Prison and is in poor health. The military had arrested the former chief minister, who is also a member of the NLD’s central executive committee, on the day of the February 1 coup alongside a number of other top officials from Kayin State. She was released the next day and placed under house arrest, yet again detained on February 8 after posting a video calling on soldiers to stand up for the people.