Ko Jimmy and Phyo Zeya Thaw Sentenced to Death

The military’s Myawaddy TV channel has tonight announced that activist Ko Jimmy and NLD representative Phyo Zeya Thaw have been sentenced to death by the military.

The military once again accused the pair of engaging in “terrorism” and supporting “terrorist groups.”

Both men had previously been imprisoned by the junta — Ko Jimmy for being a student leader in the 1988 Uprising, and Zeya Thaw for his role in the 2007 Generation Wave movement. They had been arrested during high profile raids and charged with being leaders of guerrilla groups

In tonight’s report, the military alleged that Ko Jimmy had been found guilty of transferring money to the “Nway Oo Gangaw” group (which it claimed is a paramilitary organization operated by the CRPH, NUG and PDF) for buying ammunition. He was also said to have advised the NUG to purchase a 3D printer worth US$100,000 with the intent to produce guns.

Reporters once again alleged that former lawmaker and rapper, Phyo Zeya Thaw, was intimately linked to the CRPH, NUG and PDF, and had been arrested in possession of a large cache of weapons, ammunitions and explosive devices. The military had previously said that it had found him responsible for over 100 paramilitary attacks in Yangon.

The pair were today sentenced to death by a military tribunal under section 49(a), 50(i), and 50(j) of Burma’s Anti-Terrorism Law.