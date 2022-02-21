LIVE: Burma Genocide Case at the ICJ

21/02/22 — 11.59 MMT

Phil Robertson, Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division

“The upcoming ICJ hearings this week will finally clear away Myanmar’s procedural objections that are designed to deflect and delay the court from finally getting to the substance of the genocide claims. The ICJ already considered and rejected many of Myanmar’s arguments as part of its unanimous approval of provisional measures to prevent genocide, but the court will conduct a full hearing this coming week so that all the issues are seen to have received full consideration. A very important decision will be made on Myanmar’s claim that the Gambia cannot bring this case because it does not have a direct enough connection to the alleged genocide against the Rohingya. By putting that dubious legal claim to rest, the judges will strengthen the important international legal argument that some human rights violations are so egregious that all persons and governments have both an interest and a right to try and stop them. Obviously, the wider significance of this case will come when these procedural matters are dispensed with and the substance of the genocide case is heard, but that will be at the next session, after this one.”

“One thing that is notable from this coup is it finally puts representatives of the Tatmadaw as the real defendants in the dock in this case of alleged genocide. Frankly, the argument between the NUG and the junta about who should be the Myanmar representative is a bit of a sideshow that is interesting, but it should not be allowed to delay the court from disposing of these procedural objections so that the substance of the genocide case can start.”