04:00 PM, 05 March 2021 News Briefing
- A 27-year-old Ko Zaw Myo was shot dead in the neck while he was helping to fix a traffic jam today in the second largest city, Mandalay.
- There have been nationwide electricity outages in Myanmar today between about 1:50 p.m. and 3:17p.m. local time.
- Myanmar has been experiencing the internet shut down for the 19th consecutive night from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time.
- The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw-CRPH, acting as the Union Parliament announced on Mar.4 that the collection of tax must be suspended until Sep.30, 2021. The announcement signed by Union Minister for the President’s Office U Lwin Ko Latt, CRPH appointed minister from the ousted civilian government said the CRPH had approved an amendment of the 2020 Union Taxation Law on Mar.3, 2021 and according to the amended law, the taxation authorities or customs officials in any relevant Ministries must suspend the collection of taxes.
- More than 10,000 Karen ethnic have held rallies against the military coup in the area of Karen National Union (KNU), Brigade 5 Papun (Mutaw) District, in Kayin State today in the morning. The massive rally was provided security guarding by KNU, one of the major ethnic armed organizations(EAOs). KNU’s spokesman Pado Man Man said, “will defend against violent crackdowns on peaceful protesters”.
- The Committee Representing Mandalay Hluttaw (CRMH) issued a statement on Thursday honoring 11 people who gave their lives in the anti-military regime protests in Mandalay as “heroes of democracy”.
- In Kachin state, 5 Putao residents, charged under section 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law for joining the anti-military regime protests and arrested for 12 days in Putao prison, have been fined 100,000 kyats each and released on Thursday evening.
- 7 members of the police force including 3 policewomen in Mogok, Mandalay region, have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement(CDM) on Mar.4, according to the western Mogok general strike committee. Mogok CDM Support Committee said that there are more than 1,300 CDM staff in Mogok and the Committee provided 45 million kyats and 1,339 bags of rice to 278 CDM staff.
- It is reported that 9 staff including deputy director from the General Administration Department in Mawlaik Township, Sagaing Region, joined the Civil Disobedience Movement(CDM) on March 4.
- A website named “Heroes of Myanmar” has been launched, listing the statistics of the people who sacrificed their lives, and the injured, as well as the detainees in the anti-military demonstrations or relation to the Feb.1 military coup. As of today the website is listed in Burmes language version.
- The military-operated television networks_MRTV, (Myanmar Radio and Television), Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, have been removed from YouTube.