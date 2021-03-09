04:00 PM, 06 March 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- Yangon Region Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRYH) announces today that township public administration bodies have been formed in all townships in Yangon region except Coco Kyun Township (also known as CoCo island Township). It is reported that people have been protesting against the military-appointed township or ward administrators in most townships across the country. In Yangon, people have been making their own barricades in each townships and safeguarding their neighborhoods themself at night time to protect any criminals.
- The Committee Representing Sagaing Hluttaw announced today that there are 37 townships in Sagaing region, of them 33 (89%) have completed the formation of township public administration bodies. The establishment of interim people’s administration bodies in townships / villages across the country have been being formed in accordance with the policy guidelines of CRPH-the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee.
- Shan State Minister for Planning and Finance U Soe Nyunt Lwin was rearrested for a second time in Yangon last night, a close contact told DVB.
- As of Mar 5, a total of 56 people have been killed due to the police and soldiers’ violent crackdowns including gunshot wounds and car crashes on the anti-coup demonstrations across the country since Feb 15, the death toll could be higher because of the unidentified cases, according to the “Heroes of Myanmar” website.
- Kachin State Minister for Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation U Dashi La Sai, who was charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code, was arraigned via video conference for the second time on March 5 without bail, said attorney U Thet Tun Oo.
- It is reported that 10 CDM staff from Maubin District Court and Township Court in Ayeyarwady region have been threatened by phone calls, and the CDM staff said they joined CDM as they do not want to serve under the military regime, without anyone’s urging.
- In Sagaing region, 10 civil servants including a deputy director from the Yinma District Irrigation and Water Utilization Management Department have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM).
- It is reported that nearly 10 youth protesters were arrested today in the Insein anti-coup demonstration in Yangon and their shields were confiscated by the security forces.
- As of Mar 6, Kayah state has reported more than 150 CDM police members and more than 3,000 CDM staff from various state departments, according to the state anti-military regime strike committee.
- UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called for the urgent collective action to end the military violence and restore democracy in Myanmar during a UN Security Council’s closed door meeting on Friday to discuss the rising death toll on the streets as daily protests continue.
- Armed forces used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the anti-coup protests at Thida road, in Kyauk Myaung, Tamwe township, Yangon, on Saturday evening and arrested some youth protesters.