04:00 PM, 08 March 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- A man was shot dead and 6 people were injured in a violent crackdown of the demonstration which demanded the release of the people who were arrested by security forces in Pyapon, Ayeyarwady region today.
- Two men were shot in the head and died at around 11 a.m today in Myitkyina, Kachin State as the police and military personnel fired on the anti-military protesters, and several were arrested during the crackdown, according to witnesses.
- The compound of the monastery where the anti-regime protesters who fled away from the police crackdowns has been fired with tear gas by security forces today.
- Anti-military regime demonstrations have been crack down on Labutta Township, in Ayeyarwady region today, leaving more than 10 protesters injured.
- Anti-military protesters have been marching today by waving women’s wraparound clothes worn around the waist to the feet known as “Thabe” or “Longyi”, as the flags to mark today International Women’s Day in Yangon and some cities. Myanmar demonstrators used to string up women’s clothes, such as “Longyi” on lines across the streets near the area where they regularly demonstrate for protection because they think soldiers and police are afraid to pass beneath women’s longyi, so that the crackdown might slow and they(protesters) might have time to prepare to protect themself. It is traditionally believed in Myanmar that walking beneath women underneath is considered to be bad luck for men.
- Although the military council instructed to resume the private banks services today( Mar.8), most of the private banks in the big cities such as Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyidaw are still closed.
- The motorcycle riding 2 men and one woman had been violently crushed by the military vehicle on Manaw Hari Road, Chan Mya Thar Si Township, Mandalay at around 10:30 am today. Witnesses said all three victims were seriously injured and one of them was unconscious.
- Police and soldiers raided the Orient restaurant on the corner of 46th street and Bogyoke Road, in downtown Yangon, at around 11 a.m today and nearly 20 diners in the restaurant were arrested.
- Women League of Burma (WLB) released a statement on International Women’s Day that strongly urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate concerted action against military regime to protect the lives of those out on the street demanding an end to military dictatorship in Myanmar and called for the military to relinquish their authority.
- As of Mar.7, a total of 1,790 people have been arrested, charged, or sentenced since the February 1 coup, among them, 1,472 are still under detention, and at least 50 have been killed during the violent crackdowns on the anti-military regime demonstrations, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners-AAPP.
- It is reported that 157 staff from the Information and Public Relation Department in various states and regions have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement on Monday as they want to serve only under the civilian elected government.
- It is reported that as of today more than 1,000 staff from the department of livestock breeding and veterinary have joined the CDM.
- It is alway welcome to join the CDM, said CRPH’s acting Union Minister Dr Zaw Wai Soe via video message today by canceling what he already said that joining the CDM has time limitations.
- CRPH’s acting Union Minister Dr Zaw Wai Soe said today via video message to set one month from March 12 to April 11 as a sign of mourning for the martyrs who lost their lives by the military forces in the spring revolution(in the anti-coup demonstrations).
- After the local journalists demand for release, the editor-in-chief of Eastern Review, Sai Zin Dee has been released this late noon. He was arrested while covering the demonstrations in Taunggyi, Shan State, today around 12.p.m.
- 21 anti-regime protesters who were arrested during the demonstrations in Hinthada, Ayeyarwady region today morning, among them 19 protesters were released today around 2.p.m after residents went to the Hinthada police station and demanded the release of the detainees. The other two are being investigated by the military and it is not clear what action would be taken, said one of the released detainees. More than 30 people have been detained in Hinthada township since the Feb.1 coup, some of them have not been in contact with their families.