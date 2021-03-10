04:00 PM, 09 March 2021 News Briefing
- U Zaw Myat Lin, in-charge of Su Vocational School in Shwe Pyi Thar, Yangon, died in custody after his organization was raided by the Coup d’état around 1 a.m this morning. During the raid, he and students at the school were beaten and laptops, cars, motorcycles and their phones were confiscated. U Zaw Myat Lin has become the second death in custody.
- Kamaryut Media building located in Hledan, San Yeik Nyein 6 Road, Yangon was raided today around 1.00pm, its founder Han Thar Nyein and Editor-in-Chief Nay Than Maung were arrested. Kamaryut media said that the search lasted for nearly two hours and most of the office equipment was confiscated by the military.
- The chair of Free Funeral Service Society Kyaw Thu and his wife Shwe Zee Kwat (or) Myint Myint Khin Phe, and U Min Thu, member of Nay Pyi Taw Development Committee and Yangon University Professor Dr Akar Moe Thu have been charged under the Section 505(a) for encouraging participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) by the military council, according to the news release of military council media. The security forces raided the free funeral service society (Yangon) office on Mar.3 and seized the documents and communication related items.
- The military cracked down on a protest rally in Kyaukpadaung, Mandalay, around 9:30 a.m on Tuesday, some students were arrested and three civilians were injured including a head injury.
- Soldiers and police raided Thiri street, Painnegone ward _ where CDM train workers live _ in front of Insein Market around 2 p.m today by using tear gas, according to a resident. It is reported that security forces are being deployed in Yangon’s Insein neighbourhoods.
- 87 people were arrested on Mar.8 when police and soldiers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the anti-military regime protest in Shweku, Kachin State, and among them, four have been charged under section 505(a) of Penal Code and section 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, the rest have been released as the residents blocked the roads and demanded the release of all detainees.
- In Kachin State, at least 10 people were arrested on their way back from anti-military regime protests in Bhamo(Bamaw) on Monday and pedestrians were also detained, said local witnesses.
- Despite the police forces’ crackdown, residents and students in Pathein, Ayeyarwady region, resumed their anti-military regime demonstrations on Mar.9.
- In Tanintharyi Region, police and soldiers seized more than 300 motorcycles belonging to the protesters in Kanpauk, Ye Phyu township, Dawei district and the security forces fired guns on the crowd of the civilians who demanded to return motorbikes, a protester said.
- The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) will not stand idly by if the military regime continues lethal crackdowns against the protesters, the KIA’s spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu warned. He said that the military has been repeatedly committing killing the people even though KIA/KIO had notified through Peace-talk Creation Group (PCG) the military not to continue violence.