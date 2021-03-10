04:00 PM, 10 March 2021 News Briefing
- A detained protester at Insein Prison, in Yangon was found dead in custody, and his family had not yet contacted him, according to a member of the legal aid committee of the People’s Party. He became the 3rd victim who died in custody just a day after the death of NLD official Zaw Myat Lynn, followed by the death of another NLD official Khin Maung Latt.
- More than 200 students and civilians were arrested during the crackdown of security forces in Kanthatyar Park, North Okkalapa township, Yangon around this afternoon and many more are still trapped, according to witnesses. It is reported that security forces used live rounds to disperse the crowds demanding the release of all detainees who are being surrounded by security forces in the compound of the park. A protester said police and soldiers raided and fired gunshots around the neighbourhood.
- The headmistress Daw Ei Ei Phyo Paing Aye who is involved in CDM was abducted in the nighttime raids at around 1 a.m in Pebingone village, Bago region on March 10.
- A clash broke out between the military coup and the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) in Mong Naung township, Loi Lin district, Shan State on Tuesday evening after informal meeting with CRPH’s members, the fighting was intense and casualties is still unknown, RCSS/SSA spokesperson Major Kham San told DVB.
- Security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to crack down on the anti-military regime demonstration involving a thousand of protesters, monks, students, and CDM workers in Tada U township, Mandalay, on Wednesday, several injured in this violent crackdown, a participant said.
- Nearly 700 staff from the Ministry of Religion and Culture, across the country, joined the Civil Disobedience Movement and CDM workers in some departments are facing eviction from staff housing, a CDM worker said.
- In Tanintharyi region, police and soldiers fired gunshots on the several areas in Dawei until 8 p.m yesterday as the residents protested against the deployment of troops at the Jiang Teik Chinese Monastery, according to a local. At present in Dwei, the military is deployed in the Dawei General Hospital, Computer University, Technological University, Dawei University, Laung Lone township Hospital, Myanmar Economic Bank, Agricultural Bank, Regional High Court, Aung Mingalar Cinema, Jiang Teik Chinese Monastery, Ottatargyi Abhidhamma Dissemination Office.
- A total of 254 staff including two deputy directors from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, and Population in various states and regions joined CDM.
- In Mandalay region, a directive was issued on March 9 to prepare for the reopening of basic education level schools, which have been temporarily closed since 2019 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to basic education staff.