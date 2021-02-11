04:00 PM, 11 February 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- Despite a curfew, a ban on gatherings 5 or more than 5, the anti-coup mass demonstrations continue country-widely, featuring civil servants, teachers, Govt and banks officials, engineers and other groups such as, LGBTQIA+ community, pets lovers etc., by representing their professions.
- Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw – CRPH announced that the laws and orders issued by Military-coup are not legitimate. The announcement added “there is no executive, judicial power and legislature exercised in an illegal coup d’état”.
- The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw-CRPH announced today that legislation will protect the original duties and positions of employees involved in the CDM movement.
- The Magway, Irrawaddy and Mandalay Region government that organized the 2020 election elected MPs announced that it will be a public holiday until the winning MPs of the 2020 election form a new government, according to National League for Democracy(NLD)’s facebook page.
- It is reported that the first regular session of the third Kayah State Hluttaw was successfully convened on Feb 9 with 9 representatives from the deposed National League for Democracy (NLD) and 3 from Kayah State Democratic Party (KySDP).
- Dr. Lin Htut, Shan State Chief Minister, and members of the NLD Central Executive Committee were arrested at their home last night (Feb 10), according to Shan state NLD. In addition, U Nyi Pu, the chief minister of Rakhine State had been taken from his homes as well.
- On Feb 10, France renewed its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested since the military coup on Feb 1 and expressed “extremely concerned” at the situation in Myanmar following the military coup and the measures taken against many elected officials and human rights advocates.
- President Joe Biden announced on Feb 10 that the United State was imposing new sanctions as the first round against military leaders who directed the coup, their businesses, and their close family members. And the US government was taking steps to prevent the generals having access to one billion dollars in Myanmar government funds held in the United States. Biden said that the US would impose strong export controls and freeze US assets that benefit the military-run government while maintaining its support for health care, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the people of Myanmar directly.
- The European Union (EU) could impose fresh sanctions on Myanmar’s military over its takeover but it should not harm the people of Myanmar, they were currently reviewing all possible options, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel told lawmakers at the European Parliament.
- More than 3,000 locals staged a peaceful protest for the first time in Inlay Lake, southern Shan state today (Feb 11) against the military dictatorship.