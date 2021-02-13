04:00 PM, 13 February 2021 News Briefing
- The military-run Ministry of Information issued Feb11 a statement letter to the Myanmar Press Council that not to press the term of usage “Coup Government”. The statement expressed the media are acting unethical actions including the misuse the term of “Coup Government” regarding on what the military is acting in accordance with the state of emergency acts of 2008 constitution, and urge to the Myanmar Press Council “not to engage in provocative activities that cause public unrest and encouraged to act in accordance with the Media Code of Conduct”.
- Myanmar Press Council released today a statement concerning the Cyber Security Bill proposed by the Military that the bill is harmful to public freedom of expression online, in addition hinder the most basic democracy and human rights, and also freedom of the press in media and information security. The statement said that the bill should not be enacted due to obstruction of information, and against the 2008 constitution and the Media Law.
- About 50 Myanmar Aerospace Engineering University Students Union(MAEUSU) led students protested today(Feb13) in front of the Myanmar Airway International (MAI) office, demanding the suspension of airlines and urging the staff to join the CDM regarding MAI flights from China.
- All train services; the operation of mailing train and all express train services have to be suspended due to the participation of Myanmar Railways staff in the Civil Disobedience Movement(CDM), according to local officials of irrawaddy region railway services on Feb 13. It is reported that staff from Govt public services across the country have been involved with CDM.
- It is reported today (Feb13) that road & ward safety will be provided by the public community in neighborhoods in Pazundaung Township, Yangon, on a rotating shift schedule at nights, after the day of 3 suspects were found and arrested by the community in Sanchaung township, Yangon last night(Feb12).
- In Yangon, Maukone Ward, Tamwe Township, would be self-administered until it came under the administration of the winning party, and the release of President-elect U Win Myint and State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, according to the statement by residents in Maukone ward today (Feb 13).
- The Yangon Justice Center would provide free legal services to those who have been arrested and charged for any reasons related to the military.
- Anti-coup demonstrations are taking place daily in Pyin Oo Lwin and there were 4 protest leaders who have been charged under section 505(b) of Penal Code for causing fear or alarm in the public on Feb 12.
- People are protesting today in front of the police station in Magway region for the release of U Nay Myo Kyaw, a detained anti-coup protest leader who was charged under section 25 of Natural Disaster Management Law.
- On Feb 12, the Geneva special forum of the UN Human Right Council concerning current developments in Myanmar adopted a resolution brought by Britain and European Union and called on the Myanmar military to immediately release all arbitrarily detained officials including State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, lift all the telecommunications and internet restrictions, respect peacefully assembly, and refrain from violence against the public. Of the 47-members, no country opposed the updated resolution but China, Russia, Bolivia, the Philippines, and Venezuela were distancing themselves from the resolution.