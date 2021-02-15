04:00 PM, 14 February 2021 News Briefing
- Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee formed by elected MPs announced today that the 2 recent amended laws, Ward and Village Tract Administration Law, and Protection of the citizen for the personal freedom and personal security Law (Privacy Law), are not legitimate and do not need to be obeyed by the public.
- It is reported that there were 7 anti-coup protesters who have been charged under Natural Disaster Management Law in Ann township, Rakhine State.
- Myanmar Thieasy Textile garment factory in Mingalardon Industrial Zone which employs about 200 workers closed abruptly on Feb 10 due to the cancellation of orders and workers complained about compensation for day-off. It is reported that some garment factories in Yangon region have closed due to anti-coup demonstrations and the cancellation of orders.
- In Dawei, Tanintharyi region, some members of the Police Force took part today in the general anti-coup demonstration which has been joined by more than 2 hundreds thousand protesters including university students, engineers, footballers, cyclists, and musicians.
- Hundreds of thousands of people, including train workers and students protested today in Bago against the military for the 14th day of the military-coup.
- Locals said, for the planning to cut-off electricity, about 30 armed police officers surrounded the area of the Power Plant in Yan Gyi Aung Ward (Myitkyina Branch 3)from 8 pm to 12 am, on yesterday’s night(feb13), in Myitkyina, Kachin State, and about 500 people in neighborhoods banged pots and pans to get police away.