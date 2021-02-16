04:00 PM, 15 February 2021 News Briefing
- The KNU-Karen National Union, one of the largest ethnic armed political organizations, released a statement on Feb 14 concerning the Myanmar military coup. The statement expressed it condemned the military coup and urged international communities to help mediate between the military and the deposed government.
- The detention of deposed civilian president U Win Myint and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, have been extended until Feb 17. As previously, their remand was set to expire today(Monday), the representative lawyer told the media. The deposed president U Win Myint has been charged under the Natural Disaster Management Law and also Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under the Import and Export Law. The cases are planning to be heard via video conferencing in Zabu Thiri Court, Naypyidaw.
- Ye Township, Mon State, tens of thousands of people marched today as the eighth day of the anti-coup protest. In addition, there was a sit-in protest for nearly an hour in front of the collective offices where most of the Govt department’s offices are located.
- Most private banks including branches closed in Yangon today office day of February 15, along with there are tens of thousands protesting in front of the Yangon Central Bank where several military trucks full of soldiers, riot police, water-cannon trucks.
- Three of the five journalists arrested by the military during covering yesterday(Feb14) night protest at a power plant in Myitkyina, Kachin State have been released.
- Riot police arrested about 30 high school students, who are protesting the anti-coup in Naypyidaw on the morning of February 15, and in front of Nay Pyi Taw Prison, students’ parents and the public were demanding the release of the students.
- It is reported that protesters in Bamaw district, Kachin state, have intensified their anti-coup demonstration on Feb 14 despite threats against CDM workers.
- A total of 114 civil society organizations (CSOs) in Kayin State announced a statement today (Feb 15) that called on the Kayin armed organizations not to associate with those who seized power and expressed they (114 CSOs) considered that the peace process was over as the military has arrested the top NLD leaders including State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.
- More than 50,000 people in Pyin Oo Lwin, Mandalay, staged the anti-coup demonstration peacefully today even though there were police and troops at the rally. And all civil servants (except for Myanmar Economic Bank and General Administration Dept) have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM).
- More than 2,000 locals in Toksan village tract, Kyaukme district, northern Shan state, were trapped in the clash between the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS), leaving some injured and houses damaged due to artillery shelling on Sunday.
- Today in the evening, the NLD headquarters in Yangon was cordoned off by military trucks full of soldiers and riot police, and there were thousands of anti-coup protesters who were demanding the release of those trapped inside the headquarters.