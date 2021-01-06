06 January 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- As of 8 PM, 5 Jan, a total of 19,770 samples were tested and found 647 new cases and 22 deaths. MoHS has reported 127,582 confirmed cases including 110,805 discharged, and 2,766 deaths.
- The Muse-Man Wein gate in northern Shan State, the main border trade point between Myanmar and China, has been open 24 hours on a 10-day trial starting from January 5 aiming to speed up the flow of goods in accordance with Covid-19 protection guidelines.
- More than 300 Hong Yun garment factory workers received over 2,000 Lakhs MMK in compensation with the assistance of the Federation of Garment Workers Myanmar (FGWM) according to FGWM.
- 528,608 fraudulent ballots were detected in 25 townships out of more than 200 townships where the military cast their ballots in the 2020 general election, according to the 9th statement of the Tatmadaw True News Information Team on Jan 5.
- The Myanmar government has set aside $ 250 million and 1,000 million kyats to fund the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine and set up a sub-committee to manage the Covid-19 Vaccination Fund on Dec 30.
- 18 people from Myanmar have been arrested for illegally entering Bangkok’s Don Meuang, Thailand and 7 tested positive for Covid-19, the official said at a press conference on Dec 5.