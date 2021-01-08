07 January 2021 News Briefing
- As of 8 PM, 7 Jan, a total of 18,953 samples were tested and found 594 new cases and 14 deaths. MoHS has reported 128,772 confirmed cases including 112,048 discharged, and 2,799 deaths.
- Myanmar military has donated 1,000 million kyats to the government for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines, as of the statement of Tatmadaw True News Information Team on Jan 7.
- It is reported that the Department of Basic Education has begun inspections of more than 7,000 high schools to reopen in accordance with the health guidelines since the first week of January.
- The Tatmadaw urged the relevant organizations again to hold elections as soon as possible in the remaining 9 townships in Rakhine State and one in Shan State where the 2020 general election could not be held due to security concerns, according to the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Service’s statement on Jan 7.
- The first regular session of Pyithu Hluttaw and Amyotha Hluttaw to be attended by MPs who won in the 2020 general election will be convened on February 1 at 10 am.
- Wave Money financial service announced that about 12 trillion kyats ($ 8.7 billion) were being transferred by 2020 due to the rapid growth of digital currency services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
- More than 100 union members at the Myanmar Xingwei shoe factory in Hlaing Tharyar Township had been fired on Jan 6, said Thein Soe Aung, a member of the executive committee of the Myanmar General Confederation of Trade Unions.
- Pangsang (Pangkham), the headquarter of the Wa Self-Administered Division, has been placed under lockdown at midnight on Jan 6, said Wa Communication official.