07 January 2021 News Briefing

As of 8 PM, 6 Jan, a total of 17,279 samples were tested and found 596 new cases and 19 deaths. MoHS has reported 128,178 confirmed cases including 111,401 discharged, and 2,785 deaths.

Some Myanmar business tycoons including U Zaw Zaw, Chairman of Ayeyarwady Foundation, and U Chit Khine, Chairman of Eden Group have donated 2 billion kyats and $ 1.5 million respectively to the government for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine after inviting donations. The fund management sub-committee on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines has opened a foreign currency account and a Myanmar currency account for those who want to donate in purchasing Covid-19 vaccines at the Myanmar Economic Bank in Naypyidaw.

The Mekong Tourism Forum to be held at the Bagan Archaeological Site has been postponed to September due to more than 300 attendees and current travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the statement of Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) on Jan 5.

Myanmar’s Supreme Court announced that applications of writs by the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) and the Democratic Party of National Politics (DNP) which accuse the president and Union Election Commission (UEC) chairman regarding electoral fraud in the 2020 general election will be heard on Jan 29.

Election sub-commission officials in some townships across Myanmar set fire to the documents related to the 2015 election; ballot papers and polling station materials in accordance with the directives of UEC as the time limit has been exceeded, said Daw Thiri Phyo, Secretary of Paung township election sub-commission.

Yangon-Coco Island ferry service resumed on Jan 6, with more than 60 passengers, according to Yangon Region Transport Authority (YRTA).