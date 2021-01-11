11 January 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- As of 8 PM, 10 Jan, a total of 17,343 samples were tested and found 555 new cases and 20 deaths. MoHS has reported 130,604 confirmed cases including 114,049 discharged, and 2,846 deaths.
- Internally displaced refugees in Rakhine State are in need of humanitarian aid; food, blankets, and warm clothes due to the lack of international aid and a small amount of government support amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the local volunteer groups.
- Ethnic nationals in Kachin state should cooperate with the military to achieve eternal peace, as of the message sent by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Kachin State day.
- Former Myanmar’s military intelligence chief, U Khin Nyunt, and his wife, Dr. Khin Win Shwe, have been infected with Covid-19, said Mayangone township administrator.
- Myanmar has called for the immediate release of 11 detained Myanmar national seamen by the Iranian government in the view of friendship between the two countries, according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Jan 10.
- In 179 townships, one-fifth of the voter lists were repeated, the number of repeated voter list was 1,604,416, and the number of voter list which may cause malpractice was 2,350,301, in total 3,954,717 according to the statement of Tatmadaw True News Information Team on finding in the scrutiny of voter lists.
- 33% of Covid-19 deaths were due to reaching hospital late, said the Ministry of Health and Sports officials.
- A candidate from United Nationalities Democracy Party (UNDP) who failed to submit expenses in the 2020 election will be blacklisted, said the secretary of the Kayin state election commission.