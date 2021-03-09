11:00 AM, 06 March 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), acting of Myanmar union parliament formed by elected lawmakers, mostly from the NLD issued an announced on Mar.5 its 4 political objective that to end the military dictatorship, to release all detainees including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint, to achieve democracy, to repeal of the 2008 constitution and establish of a constitution that based on federal system.
- The body of a 19-year-old Ma Kyal Sin who was shot dead in the violent crackdown by security forces Mandalay on Wednesday was forcibly exhumed and reburied by Myanmar military soldiers at Aye Yeik Nyein Cemetery, on Friday evening around 4:30 pm, one day after her burial, according to the deceased’s friends. Until now the military council has not made any statement regarding this event yet.
- The military-operated Central Bank issued on Mar.5 an announcement instructing the private banks service to resume on Mar 8. The announcement said that it will take action if it does not resume, and directive to report on the daily progress of completion status.
- Myanmar’s Special Envoy to the United Nations Dr.Sasa met with Karen National Union-KNU’s leaders_ Vice-Chairman Padoh Saw Kwe Htoo Win, General Secretary Padoh Saw Ta Doe, and Assistant to Vice-Chairman Nimrod Andrew, and discussed the current military coup, according to Dr.Sasa’s post on his social media page.
- The one of the major ethnic armed organizations(EAOs), KNU’s spokesman from 5th Brigade, Padoh Man Man said it welcomed the international intervention of R2P which invited the CRPH and called for the cooperation of EAOs for security and defense of the country. CRPH addressed a letter to the UN Secretary General issued on Mar.4 that urged UNSC to uphold the R2P.
- Military council is planning to file another charge against Dr. Zaw Wai Soe for high treason under the Penal Code Section 122 because of involvement in CRPH, and the new charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to an announcement released through military operated T.V channel on March 5 at 8 p.m. Dr. Zaw Wai Soe, the education, health and sports, labor, immigration and population minister appointed by CRPH, has already been charged under Section 505 (a) for inciting to join the CDM.
- Anti-military regime protesters resumed their demonstrations in Insein, Yangon, despite the riot police and military using tear gas and fired in an attempt to disperse them on Saturday afternoon.
- Eighty-five CDM staff of the Myanmar Anti-Corruption Commission will not give any statement if the inspection is carried out, and any threat will not be effective, according to the statement released on Friday. The statement was announced after the formation of the investigation team by the military regime to take actions against CDM staff in the Anti-Corruption Commission.
- In Kachin State, 11 civil servants from the Bhamo (Bamaw) District Education Office have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) as they do not want to serve under the military regime. As of the official statement, they will resume their duties after the return of the civilian government.
- The US ambassador to Myanmar Thomas Vajda urged the military to stop all violence against the protesters_which resulted in at least 49 people killed and called for an immediate release of all detainees, an end to communication cutoffs, and the restoration of the democratically elected government during a phone call with Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice Senior General Soe Win on Friday.