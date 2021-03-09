11:00 AM, 07 March 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- The military council said through their run television channel, MRTV on Mar.6 that the bullet found in Kyal Sin’s head was not used by military forces. On the other hand it is widely reported on social media that the military opponents firmly believed that the military is trying to conceal their lethal crackdowns. The body of a 19-year-old Kyal Sin who was shot dead in the violent crackdown in Mandalay on Wednesday was exhumed, and carried out a surgical investigation by the military team on Friday evening.
- Police and military personnel raided Rector Dr. Aung Aung Min’s house on the campus of Yadanabon University in Mandalay on Mar.6 and seized valuables such as phones, laptops, and money. He and family members were able to evacuate in time according to a close source. Dr. Aung Aung Min has been issued on the arrest warrant lists for incitement to participate in the CDM.
- In Magway region, residents in Pakokku have staged a nighttime protest since Mar 5, after their regular 8 p.m protests of banging pots and pans, the protesters went out in front of their houses at around 8:15 pm and chanted anti-coup slogans, said locals.
- In Mogok, Mandalay Region, 7 staff from Myanmar Economic Bank and 16 police members have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM), according to the CDM Support Group.
- It is reported that the first secretary of the Embassy of Myanmar in Tokyo, U Aung Soe Moe, has voluntarily joined the Civil Disobedience Movement. Involvement in CDM is not resignation and was practicing the right of peaceful expression, he said on his social media page on Saturday.
- Security forces raided the Bayintnaung street in Insein township, Yangon while youths were gathering to protest at 8:15 this morning and they set fire to the roadblocks.
- The military and police cordoned off Mandalay Technological University as well as Tawma University in Kyaukse township on Sunday morning, according to locals.
- On Mar 5, four students from the Rakhine State Students’ Union, charged under section 505(b) of the penal code, have been filed another charge under section 29 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, said Students’ Union chairman Ko Toe Toe Aung from Sittwe University. The students were arrested as they protested against the human rights violations in Rakhine State on Oct 19, 2020.
- While residents in Zeyar ward, Sagaing, were holding a candlelight vigil event for those killed during the violent crackdowns, police and soldiers arrived and brutally beat the residents, more than 10 were arrested last night, a participant in that event told DVB.
- Locals said that the military was deployed in the areas such as schools and historic pagodas in Pathein, Ayeyarwady region on Mar.6. Anti-military protesters have been taking to the streets for their regular demonstrations in Pathin since Feb 7.
- As of 8 PM, 6 March, a total of 1,799 samples were tested, and found 6 more new cases. MoHS has reported 142,023 of total confirmed cases including 131,658 discharged, and 3,200 deaths.
- After being midnight raided and arrested last night, U Khin Maung Latt , the NLD member, died in custody this morning in Yangon. The Pabedan township NLD’s MP, U Si Thu Maung, said on his Facebook that “there were reports of violent beatings to U Khin Maung Latt ” by security forces during the raid.