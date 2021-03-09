11:00 AM, 08 March 2021 News Briefing
- The Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRPH) announced that an interest-free two-month loan for civil servants provided by the ousted civilian government in advance is assumed as a non-repayable. The announcement said the loan is considered non-repayable for the welfare of civil servants due to a period of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as unjust confiscation of state power by the military.
- After the military forces occupied hospitals and universities across the country, the forces fired gunshots and stun grenades to threaten the people in several areas of Yangon around 8p.m to 12 p.m last night, and soldiers’ vehicles also drove into neighborhoods and chased people.
- A teen was injured and six were arrested near Bagan Myothit Market, Nyaung Oo District, one of Myanmar’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as police and soldiers fired on the anti-military regime protesters on Sunday, locals said.
- The Karen National Union-KNU’s general secretary Padoh Ta Do Mu said KNU is ready to provide the security for civil servants, police and soldiers who are involved in the anti-regime movement called CDM. In addition, the CRPH’s international relations officer U Htin Linn Aung posted on his social media on Sunday saying that “ if CDM police and soldiers think they are in danger, take refuge with the nearest EAOs, and the EAOs will provide protection”.
- It is reported that Ko Kyaw Kyaw Min, a deputy police chief from Alone Township, Yangon, joined CDM on Mar 7 as he does not want to serve under the military regime.
- As of 7.Mar, 9 staff from Minhla township Education office, a deputy township judge, and 5 staff from the general administration department in Bago region have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM).
- A 19-year-old ethnic man was shot dead and at least 7 were injured in a clashdown that police attempted to arrest an anti-military protester and local neighborhoods surrounding gather to protect that protester in front of the general hospital in Telin, Gangaw District, Magway region yesterday .
- Police and soldiers cracked down on the sit-in protest in Shwe Pyi Thar Township, Yangon, on Sunday by using rubber bullets and stun grenades, at least 50 protesters were arrested, and “most are girls,” a participant in that event said.