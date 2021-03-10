11:00 AM, 09 March 2021 News Briefing
- The Military council has announced on Mar.8, 8p.m through its operated MRTV that the publishing licenses of five news outlets, DVB, Mizzima, KhitThit Media, Myanmar Now and 7 Day News have been revoked from any content. Since the Feb.1 coup, the local broadcasting outlets, DVB and Mizzima Free-to-Air TV channels have been disrupted by the military.
- DVB released a statement today that DVB TV news can be watched on PSI and other platforms such as websites, Facebook and youtube. DVB, a local broadcasting outlet which had to be transmitted through state-run MRTV was revoked from publishing yesterday, and it has already been banned its broadcasting since the Feb.1 coup. In addition, 2 DVB’s reporters have been violently arrested and detained along with other dozens of journalists in the country.
- Myanmar has been experiencing early-morning hours internet disruptions for days. Starting from 15.Feb until today, the internet has been shut down for the 23rd consecutive nights between 1p.m and 9a.m for 8 hours, according to the internet monitoring organization, NetBlocks’ reports.
- The people massively rallied last night around 12p.m to 1a.m in several areas of Yangon (at least 11 townships) _Kyimyindaing, Hlaing, Kamayut, Insein, Pazuntaung, Tamwe, North and South Okkalapa, for the release of hundreds of young protesters who had been trapped in Sanchaung overnight, beside the western embassies and United Nations in Myanmar also called for their release at the same time. It is reported that the security forces chased the crowds, firing stun grenades last night in the neighborhood of Sanchaung Yangon and other protest areas.
- It is reported that residents in Sanchaung, Yangon staged a sit-in protest until 5 a.m and some youths were arrested.
- Anti-military regime demonstration involving CDM staff in Nyaungdon, Ayeyarwady region, has been violently cracked down at 9 a.m this morning, 2 protesters were arrested and one motorbike was seized by security forces, according to witnesses.
- Workers from the New Meng Seng shoe factory in Bago Industrial Zone protested in front of the factory on Tuesday morning for being unpaid, more than 200 people work in this shoe factory.
- As of 8 PM, 8 March, a total of 1,312 samples were tested, and found 11 more new cases. MoHS has reported 142,045 of total confirmed cases including 131,679 discharged, and 3,200 deaths.
- In Pakokku, 7 students and civilians were arrested on the evening of Mar.8 during the security forces’ crackdown on the local protesters who demanded the immediate removal of troops deployed in the Pakokku University.
- Security forces fired gunshots and arrested one protester in front of the East Yangon University, mostly known as Tawa University, on Tuesday morning while protesters were erecting barricades. Yesterday, the security fired sound grenades and gunshots to break up the demonstration against the deployment of troops in the university.