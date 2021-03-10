11:00 AM, 10 March 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- The anti-military protesters have been blockading in front of Kanthaya Park in North Okkalapa, Yangon due to the security forces, happening this afternoon, and more people from the nearby neighborhoods are taking to the streets and railing to support the protesters who have been trapped, the tension is higher and higher at the moment, 12:30pm.
- The military and police have raided the compound of the Mahlwa Gone locomotive factory in Yangon at around 6:30a.m today and the security forces were chasing the staff and it is unknown how many have been arrested so far.
- The military raided the offices of Mizzima News in Yangon yesterday as a 3rd raid on local media in the country, after two media outlets, the Kamayut media, and Myanmar Now.
- Thai authorities are preparing to accept the people from Myanmar who will flee due to the chaos situation in the country, according to the Thai News Agency. The Thai National Security Force in Tak province has told reporters that seven camps have been set up in four townships in Tak province.
- According to data collected by the Insights, local based monitoring group, as of March 9, interim public administrations bodies guided by CRPH have been formed in 185 townships(56.27%) across Myanmar.
- International Media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the shutdowns of the five media outlets. “We call on Myanmar’s military authorities to immediately restore the licences of the five banned media outlets” said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.
- Myanmar’s ambassador to the U.K., U Kyaw Zwar Minn has been recalled yesterday by military council after he released a statement calling for the release of ousted civilian leaders who have been detained since Feb.1 coup.
- The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Mahn Win Khaing Than, a former Amyotha Hluttaw (the Upper House) Speaker, as acting vice president to perform the duties of President U Win Myint and the Union Government.
- An informal meeting between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) and the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) was held via videoconferencing on Mar.9 and exchanged the views on the ways to resolve the current political crisis and shared current actions of CRPH and RCSS after Feb 1 Coup, said RCSS spokesperson Major Kham San.
- Thousands of young civilians staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday morning in Chan Mya Tharsi township, Mandalay, and peacefully demanded the release of all detainees, the repeal of the 2008 constitution, the emergence of federal democracy, and the end of military dictatorship.
- The military junta raided the headquarters of National League for Democracy (NLD) in Maha Aung Myay Township, Mandalay, last night, broke the door and destroyed CCTV, and arrested a member of NLD. It is reported that another three members of NLD in Mandalay _ Joint Secretary U Tint Swe, Maha Aung Myay Treasurer U Nyein Chan Soe, and Maha Aung Myay Executive Committee Member U Myint Soe were also detained on Tuesday night.
- Security forces set fire on the roadblocks erected by the residents in Thingangyun Township, Yangon, last night and troops are being deployed in the neighborhoods till this morning.