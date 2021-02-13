11:00 AM, 13 February 2021 News Briefing
- 20-year-old Mya Twal Twal Khaing, an anti-coup protester who was shot in her head at Tuesday’s demonstration against coup in Naypyidaw, was brain-dead. “Medically the brain is dead and it is like death”, her doctor confirmed. On Tuesday Naypyidaw anti-coup protests, police used water cannons and rubber bullets against hundreds of thousands of anti-coup demonstrators, leaving 2 protesters in critical condition including Mya Twal Twal Khaing.
- The Computer Federation and Association issued a statement on Feb12 that they will strongly object to the bill of Cyber Security Law proposed by the military. The statement warned that the bill violates every citizen’s right to freedom of expression and, and is against the law to protect the safety of all citizens. The federation expressed “the bill contains unwanted controls and restrictions, making it difficult for all businesses, and delays and penalties are possible”.
- Yangon Region Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRYH) petition issued today to the lawyers to take the necessary legal action against arbitrary arrest and detention, according to NLD’s facebook page. The committee operated by elected MPs of Yangon region, requested that to stand with the public and to support if a citizen or any relevant organizations asks for legal assistance.
- It is reported that the case of Dr. Aung Zaw, general manager of Burma Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI), who has been charged under section 56 of the Anti Corruption Law, was dropped by the prosecution in district court on Feb 11.
- Facebook announced on Feb 11 that it would significantly reduce the distribution of all contents on pages and profiles run by the military including Tatmadaw True News Information Team’s pages as well as Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun’s one. It would also protect contents including political speech that allows the people of Myanmar to express themselves and to show what is happening inside their country.
- A total of 246 prisoners were released on Feb 12 in Meiktila and Tharsi townships, Mandalay, according to the Prison Department.
- At least 10 people including the free funeral association’s chairman, vice-chairman of township National League for Democracy(NLD), and its members in Namsan and Kholam township, Loilin district, Southern Shan State, were arrested on Feb 11 due to anti-coup demonstration.
- More than 1,500 Myanmar nationals in Japan protested in front of the United Nation office in Tokyo last night (Feb 12) in support of the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) and demanded the immediate release of detained officials.
- 2 general administrators in Taungdwingyi who were involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) have been temporarily suspended from their duties.
- The 88 Generation Peace and Open Society issued a statement on Feb 12 urging civilians taking part in the military-operated State Administration Council to resign as soon as possible to avoid all forms of sanctions.
- In Mawlamyine, a large and capital city of Mon state, 9 detained civilian protesters including university students who joined the anti-coup protest on Feb 12 were released after riots between protesters and the police force.