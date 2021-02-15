11:00 AM, 15 February 2021 News Briefing
- The military administrative state council announced on Feb 14 the amendment of Penal Code by substituting section 121 and 124.
- The military administrative state council issued on Feb 14 the announcement of the amendment of the Code of Criminal Procedure, by supplementation of some sections.
- After a forced crackdown in Mandalay and Mawlamyine, Naypyidaw, police forced clashes with anti-coup demonstrators, in Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin State last night and 5 journalists were among those arrested.
- Western embassies in Myanmar called on the security forces to refrain from violence against the demonstrators and civilians who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government and denounced the military’s interruption of communication as well as the restriction of the Myanmar people’s fundamental rights and basic legal protections, according to the joint statement last night (Sunday) issued by embassies of 12 European nations, the United States and Canada
- It is reported that a group of protesters held signs urging the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) in front of the Central Bank Yangon where the armored military vehicles and troops deployed this morning. And film artists have also joined the protest.
- As of 8 PM, 14 Feb, a total of 702 samples were tested and found more 16 new cases and 1 death. MoHS has reported 141,601 of total confirmed cases including
130,331 discharged, and 3,189 deaths.
- The military has withdrawn the money from Myanmar Economic Bank 1 and 2 at around 6 am and 8 am this morning, the close source to the bank told DVB. The reason and the amount of money withdrawn was unknown yet.
- From Feb 9 to Feb 14 in Magway region, a total of 18 people have been charged under section 188 of the penal code for violating the nighttime curfew and released on bail, according to the regional police force.
- Myanmar railway workers involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) were forced to return to work as the rail transports were being affected. Today in Mahlwagone Diesel Railway Repair Plant, Yangon, general administrators, and armed police members have come and tried to arrest CDM workers.