12 February 2021 News Briefing
- Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the coup administration, announced today the release of more than 20,000 prisoners including 55 foreign prisoners convicted of crimes before Jan 31, 2021 in prisons and jails across the country.
- On February 11, the coup administration council issued a directive dismissing ward and village tract administrators in Yangon Region.
- 6 Tatmadaw (military) officers are appointed on Feb 11 as members of the Self-Administered States or Self-Administrative Regions Management Board by the military.
- U Paul Lu Chan and Daw Su Mya Yin Yin Aye have rejected the appointment of the member of military-operated State or Region Administrative Council in Kayah State.
- On Feb11, the military appointed Region or State Administrative Council members at Kachin, Kayah, Kayin(Karen) and Chin state, 2 were appointed as members in each state
- There are 88 commission chairmen and secretaries, along with 10 regional officials from 44 townships in Yangon region( excluding Cocos Island), a total of 98 election officials were detained at the Bayintnaung Tatmadaw interrogation, said Khin Maung Win, chairman of the Yangon Western District Election Commission. The military has been nationwide detaining officials from election commissions in various regions and states since the evening of February 10.
- Ten students who were detained in yesterday’s anit-coup protest in Hpa-an, Karen State released last night(Feb11).
- Medics including students from the universities of medicine have staged a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Yangon this morning (Feb 12) against the military dictatorship.
- In Magway, hundreds of thousands of protesters have joined the anti-coup demonstrations today (Feb 12) and the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) was 90 percent successful, according to political activists.
- It is reported that more than 2,000 locals including health workers, volunteers gathered in front of the general administration office in Ingapu, Ayeyarwady region, and demanded the release of detained doctor who was arrested on Feb 11 by unknown persons, ward/village administrators in Ingapu were also forced to resign due to their CDM involvement.
- As of 8 PM, 11 Feb, a total of 2,252 samples were tested, and found more 35 new cases and 3 deaths. MoHS has reported 141,522 of total confirmed cases including 128,981 discharged, and 3,184 deaths.
- The US Department of the Treasury announced on Feb 11 that new sanctions under an executive order against Myanmar’s military leaders who directed the coup have been imposed. Sanctions targeted 10 current and former military officials including Myanmar military coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and acting president U Myint Swe and 3 companies connected to the military which include; Myanmar Ruby Enterprise, Myanmar Imperial Jade, and Cancri (Gems and Jewellery).