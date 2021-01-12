News Briefing

12 January 2021 News Briefing

  • 12 January 2021

  • As of 8 PM, 11 Jan, a total of 18,257 samples were tested and found 582 new cases and 12 deaths. MoHS has reported 131,186 confirmed cases including 114,609 discharged, and 2,858 deaths.
  • China will provide yuan 3 million worth of medical supplies and 300,000 units of Covid-19 vaccines to the people in Myanmar for prevention of Covid-19, according to the statement of the President’s Office.
  • U Soe Paing, general manager of the Civil Aviation Department has been charged under the anti-corruption law for taking bribes of more than $ 72,000, as of the statement of the Anti-Corruption Commission on Jan 11. 
  • Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand are facing difficulties as they have to pay baht 3,000 per person for the Covid-19 test, said U Aung Kyaw, Migrant Workers Rights Network (MWRN).
  • Kanbawza (KBZ) Bank has donated 3,000 million kyats to the government for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines, as of the statement of KBZ on Jan 11.
  • A meeting between the National National League for Democracy (NLD) and the Kayah State Democratic Party was canceled due to inconvenience between the two sides.