12 January 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- As of 8 PM, 11 Jan, a total of 18,257 samples were tested and found 582 new cases and 12 deaths. MoHS has reported 131,186 confirmed cases including 114,609 discharged, and 2,858 deaths.
- China will provide yuan 3 million worth of medical supplies and 300,000 units of Covid-19 vaccines to the people in Myanmar for prevention of Covid-19, according to the statement of the President’s Office.
- U Soe Paing, general manager of the Civil Aviation Department has been charged under the anti-corruption law for taking bribes of more than $ 72,000, as of the statement of the Anti-Corruption Commission on Jan 11.
- Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand are facing difficulties as they have to pay baht 3,000 per person for the Covid-19 test, said U Aung Kyaw, Migrant Workers Rights Network (MWRN).
- Kanbawza (KBZ) Bank has donated 3,000 million kyats to the government for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines, as of the statement of KBZ on Jan 11.
- A meeting between the National National League for Democracy (NLD) and the Kayah State Democratic Party was canceled due to inconvenience between the two sides.