14 January 2021 News Briefing
- As of 8 PM, 13 Jan, a total of 17,827 samples were tested and found 523 new cases and 24 deaths. MoHS has reported 132,260 confirmed cases including 115,612 discharged, and 2,902 deaths.
- The special session of the second Pyidaungsu Hluttaw would not be convened as the reasons for requesting a special meeting were not up to the decision of Pyidaungsu Hluttaw under the provisions of the Constitution, according to the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw office on Jan 12.
- The owners of Lotaya Shwe San Hla bakery, arrested on a charge of torturing child laborers, were released on bail at Dagon Seikkan court on Jan 12.
- A 15-year-old man from Myitkyina refugee camp in Kachin State has been infected with Covid-19 on Jan 11, according to the Kachin State Public Health Department.
- Thai PBS, a well-known Thai television station, is broadcasting the statements in Burmese to inform Myanmar migrant workers regarding the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand, a total of 2,839 migrant workers have been infected with Covid-19 in Thailand as of Jan 12.
- A woman was killed and five children were injured due to a landmine explosion in Sapahtar village, northeastern Minbya, Rakhine State on Jan 10, as of the statement of United Nation Children’s Fund.
- A delegation from National League for Democracy (NLD) met with Pa-O National Organization (PNO) at the NLD office in Taunggyi, Shan State on Jan 13 and the meeting went well, according to PNO.
- Parks and playgrounds in Yangon will remain closed until Jan 20, said Yangon City Development Committee’s officials.
- More than 1,700 tons of illegal timber were seized in Magway region in 2020, according to the Regional Forest Department.