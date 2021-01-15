15 January 2021 News Briefing
Email This Story :
- As of 8 PM, 14 Jan, a total of 18,820 samples were tested and found 605 new cases and 10 deaths. MoHS has reported 132,865 confirmed cases including 116,100 discharged, and 2,912 deaths.
- Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD) holds a meeting with National League for Democracy (NLD) in Taunggyi this morning for the national reconstruction and betterment of union, according to SNLD.
- The Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA) arrested a ward/village chairman of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in Homalin township, Sagaing region on Jan 13, said the detainee’s family.
- People in Pyapon district donated more than 1600 lakh kyats to the government for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines on the morning of Jan 14 at the Pyapon district general administration office.
- EARTHDAY.ORG, a global organizer of Earth Day and an international environmental NGO announced Ah Moon, a Kachin female singer, as Earth Day Ambassador in Myanmar, according to the statement of EARTHDAY.ORG.
- U Khin Maung Myint, an NLD MP from Hpakant township, has been charged under section 500 for defamation of military chiefs, said Lawyer U Than Tun.