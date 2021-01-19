19 January 2021 News Briefing
- As of 8 PM, 18 Jan, a total of 18,835 samples were tested and found 477 new cases and 18 deaths. MoHS has reported 134,795 confirmed cases including 118,200 discharged, and 2,973 deaths.
- In testing 63 laboratory samples for analysis of SARS-CoV-2 whole-genome, there was not found a highly contagious mutation reported in some foreign countries, said Dr. Myat Htut Nyunt, the Deputy Director General of the Department of Medical Research Myanmar.
- There were 43 actions taken against illegal operation of KTVs during the Covid-19 period, with Yangon Region being the largest number of cases, according to U Kyaw Thiha, a spokesman for the Myanmar Police Force.
- Returnees from Jordan have been infected with a new mutated coronavirus strain that is different from the fast-spreading and dangerous strain in the UK and South Africa, as of MoHS.
- China continues the construction of the fence near the border post between two countries in Loije, Kachin state, even though the Myanmar officials sent an objection letter to Chinese authorities, according to officials.
- In Thailand, 12 Myanmar nationals have been arrested while gambling for violating crowd gatherings during Covid-19 outbreak on Jan 17, as of Bangkok Post.