20 January 2021 News Briefing
- As of 8 PM, 19 Jan, a total of 20,694 samples were tested and found more 448 new cases and 13 deaths. MoHS has reported 135,243 of total confirmed cases including 118,657 discharged, and 2,986 deaths.
- It was reported that The EU will extend to support 5 million EUR by 2021 for the unemployed workers during the crisis of Covid-19, according to Daw Su Mon The, an official of the SMART Myanmar project by the EU.
- More than 159,000 criminal cases and 17,000 Civil Cases were reported in Magway Region in five years, according to a special session of the Magway Region parliament (Hluttaw) on January 18.
- In Ayeyarwady Region, 106 undocumented immigrants from Rakhine State were arrested in 2020, according to the Divisional Police Commander’s Office.
- The Ministry of Education has announced that drones distributed by the Myanmar President Office to the relevant ministries will be provided to 94 university degree colleges, including the Myanmar Aerospace University.
- In the second term of the Mandalay Division Hluttaw, about 2,000 questions were asked, and one elected MP did not ask any questions during his five-year term, according to a report of parliament(Hluttaw) study published by the Kanaung Institute.
- It was reported that about hundreds of BYMA construction workers demonstrated in Pabedan Township, Yangon, yesterday(19 January), for unpaid wages and lack of social security allowances.
- 37 townships have been reported thousands of Covid-19 cases, including 29 townships in Yangon region, 5 townships in Mandalay region, each township in Bago, Rakhine, and Mon region respectively, Mingalardon township has the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 6,034 and North Okkalapa township ranks 2nd with 5,840, according to the Ministry of Health and Sport.
- Mon state is ready to abolish the 7-days quarantine system for returnees from other states and regions if people follow the Covid-19 health guidelines, according to the Mon State Public Health Department.
- Refugees in Rakhine State called on the authorities to conduct a field inspection to find out the exact number of damages in their villages due to clashes between Tatmadaw and the Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine State.
- In 2020, Rakhine was the most affected state by landmines and there were 61 landmines and UXO (unexploded ordnance) explosions, 45 killed, 89 people were injured and the number of children victims has risen from 17 in 2019 to 64 in 2020, said Dr. Win Myat Aye, the minister for social welfare, relief, and resettlement.
- U Phone Myint Kyaw, a vice-chairman of the Yadanabon Students’ Union, charged with participating in a sticker campaign for a ceasefire and peace in Mandalay, has been sentenced to one year in prison by the Amarapura Court under section 505(a/b) of the penal code on Jan 18.