4:00 PM, 12 February 2021 News Briefing
- The Sagaing region, Rakhine and Mon state government that under NLD’s administration deposed by the military, have announced that civil services will be given a public holiday until the new government (NLD’s govt) takes office, according to the NLD’s facebook page. The deposed ruling party, NLD has been announcing to the civil servants from the states and region govt offices across Myanmar to assume that as a public holiday and urging them to participate in civil disobedience movement (CDM).
- The Yangon Region Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRYH) that recently formed by MPs of NLD, issued a statement today that from individual citizens to the detainees officials who have been facing arrest, trial and disturbances will be protected with personal freedom and security in accordance with the laws, according to NLD’s facebook page.
- Coup Leader Min Aung Hlaing released a report addressing the country on Feb 11 that mentioned civil servants to attend the offices. He complained that “due to unscrupulous persons’ incitement, some civil service personnel have failed to perform their duties at present”. And he requested through the report that “to return to their duties immediately for the interests of the country and people without focusing on the emotion”. It is reported that more and more civil servants are getting involved in anti-coup CDM day by day.
- Some anti-coup protesters including a volunteer teacher and health workers who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement ((CDM) in Kyaing Tong (Kengtung), Kunhing, and other cities in Shan State were arrested and threatened not to post pictures of protests on Facebook, a youth protester from Kyaing Tong told DVB.
- Three members of the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD), well known as Tiger Head Party, were arrested, according to SNLD MP Sai SanTun of Kunhing.
- The Kayan New Land Party announced on Feb 11 that they stand with the people of Myanmar who opposed the military dictatorship and called on the military to relinquish the power and hand it over to the officially elected NLD government.
- About 200 locals in Thandwe, Rakhine state, gathered today (Feb 12) in front of the police station and demanded the release of arrested student protesters.
- There was a protest in front of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China today (Feb 12) in Yangon against the military dictatorship and demanded not to interfere in Myanmar’s affairs.
- The US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has called on the military regime to relinquish power, restore the democratically-elected government, release all those unjustly detained, lift telecommunications and social media restrictions, and refrain from violence, according to the statement of the US Department of State on Feb 11.
- The U.N. The Human Rights Council is holding a special session today(Feb12) discussing concerns on the Myanmar Military Coup.