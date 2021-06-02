DVB reporter Aung Kyaw convicted for 2 years

DVB reporter Aung Kyaw in Myeik was sentenced for 2 years imprisonment under Section 505 (a) of the Penal Code, on 2 June 2021 by a military court.

On March 1, Aung Kyaw (32), also known as Kaung Myat Hlaing, was violently arrested by the military at his home in Myeik, where his wife and young daughter were also present. He streamed his arrest live on Facebook, which has been watched millions of times since.

He was arrested for reporting about the demonstrations against the military junta in Myeik. As his lawyer was under threat by the junta, he has decided not to hire another lawyer and defended himself in the court during the last 2 court hearings. He argued to charge him under the media law, which would have found him not guilty, as he was arrested for doing his work as a journalist, but the judge refused to accept his argumentation.

“I have no confidence in the judiciary under the military council, so I will not appeal”, Aung Kyaw said after the verdict, his wife Mane Chi Moe told DVB.

Another DVB’s reporter, Min Nyo was also sentenced to 3 years imprisonment by the court in Pyi on 12th May. The military junta is illegally detaining Aung Kyaw and Min Nyo and there is not a single reason to keep them in prison. The junta has currently 57 journalists detained for doing their work. This is a clear violation of both national and international laws by the Burmese junta.

DVB calls for their freedom, together with several international press freedom organizations.

For more information, please contact DVB’s editor in chief Aye Chan Naing by mailing [email protected] or call +47 929 787 65 (Oslo). DVB gives permission to use Aung Kyaw’s photo from this press release.