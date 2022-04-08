NUG to pay soldiers up to US$500,000 for sabotage or "return" to PDF of military vehicles, vessels, equipment

The NUG on late Thursday night announced it is to grant huge rewards of up to K10,000 lakh (~US$ 500,000) to military personnel who defected with a helicopter, jet fighter, or other aircraft.

On an itemized bounty list released on April 7 and signed by the NUG’s acting president Duwa Lashi La, large sums are offered to personnel who sabotage or obtain aircraft, warships, armored vehicles and equipment used by the military.

The parallel government says that the equipment was purchased with funds from the public purse, done so in the name of protecting Burma’s citizens.

Unforgivably, the acting president said, the military has turned its weapons on its own people, destroying civilian lives.

Awards of K6,000 lakh (US$300,000) are offered to individuals or groups:

Causing major damage to a jet fighter, helicopter, scout aircraft or warship in situ at military bases;

sabotaging missions; crash landing without performing air raids on civilians;

or causing major damage by destroying equipment and machinery.

K2000 lakh (US$100,000) rewards will be granted to military personnel:

Destroying the fuel tanks of jet fighters;

detonating military armories or weapons factories;

defecting with tanks or armored vehicles used in battle;

damaging tanks or armored vehicles to the point where they are irretrievably damaged.

The NUG’s directions suggest that rewards may be paid either individually or in groups; interested military personnel are requested by the NUG to provide personal information through normal channels.

According to the order, which has been issued by the NUG under “The Public Property Protection Act-1947, Sec. 3(b)”, those receiving the rewards would not ever be liable for punishment under the Public Property Protection Act 1947.