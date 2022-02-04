Suu Kyi misses court date due to illness, hit with fresh corruption charge

Ousted State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi was yesterday once again unable to attend a hearing due to illness.

The former leader was unable to take the stand to face charges relating to her alleged breaking of Burma’s Official Secrets Act. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Sources told the Irrawaddy that Suu Kyi was suffering from dizziness and nausea, whilst co-defendants Soe Win and Kyaw Win (previous union ministers of planning) were also said to have missed the day in court due to hospitalization. Deputy minister Sett Aung and Australian economic advisor are also amongst the accused in the case.

Suu Kyi has also been hit with yet another trumped up corruption charge. The latest accusations to be levied against the former leader relate to US$550,000 worth of donations said to have been received by the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation — a not-for-profit established in honor of Suu Kyi’s mother — between 2019 and 2020.

She now faces 11 individual corruption trial — each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years — plus seven other charges; in sum, the 76-year-old, who has already been handed six years in prison by the military’s Zabuthiri Special Court, faces a further 160 years behind bars.