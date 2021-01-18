18 January 2021 News Briefing
- As of 8 PM, 17 Jan, a total of 17,656 samples were tested and found 449 new cases and 13 deaths. MoHS has reported 134,318 confirmed cases including 117,663 discharged, and 2,955 deaths.
- People should be aware of the new mutated coronavirus in Myanmar and there is a possibility to be found, according to the Ministry of Health and Sport.
- Nighttime curfews issued by townships have been extended for another two months (until Mar 15), according to the relevant township administrators.
- People in ShweBo, Sagaing region, donated more than 1,800 lakh kyats for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines on Jan 16, said township administrator.
- On January 16, Khin Ko Latt, the leader of a pro-military rally and election justice in Meikhtila, Mandalay Division, was charged under the Disaster Management Law, according to the Meikhtila Police Station.
- The government has announced that it has received more than more than 10,000 million kyats and more than 2 million US dollars in donations to purchase the Covid-vaccine, according to the Fund Management Sub-Committee on Vaccine Procurement.