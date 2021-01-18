News Briefing Uncategorized

18 January 2021 News Briefing

  • 18 January 2021

  • As of 8 PM, 17 Jan, a total of 17,656 samples were tested and found 449 new cases and 13 deaths. MoHS has reported 134,318 confirmed cases including 117,663 discharged, and 2,955 deaths.
  • People should be aware of the new mutated coronavirus in Myanmar and there is a possibility to be found, according to the Ministry of Health and Sport. 
  • Nighttime curfews issued by townships have been extended for another two months (until Mar 15), according to the relevant township administrators.
  • People in ShweBo, Sagaing region, donated more than 1,800 lakh kyats for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines on Jan 16, said township administrator.
  • On January 16, Khin Ko Latt, the leader of a pro-military rally and election justice in Meikhtila, Mandalay Division, was charged under the Disaster Management Law, according to the Meikhtila Police Station.
  • The government has announced that it has received more than more than 10,000 million kyats and more than 2 million US dollars in donations to purchase the Covid-vaccine, according to the Fund Management Sub-Committee on Vaccine Procurement.