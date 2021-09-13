Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s court hearing today was postponed after Burma’s detained State Counselor complained of having flu-like symptoms and “feeling dizzy” moments before her trial was scheduled to begin, according to her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw.

After months of delays, four members of the Legal Defence Team attended Zabuthiri Special Court to conduct the cases against Aung San Suu Kyi and detained president, Win Myint. The group’s lawyer told DVB that it was the authority’s responsibility to provide medical treatment for Suu Kyi. The hearing, which had been scheduled for today, has now been postponed once more to next Monday. Khin Maung Zaw made clear that Suu Kyi was not suffering from any serious illness, and stated the leader had previously been double vaccinated.

Lawyers had met briefly with Suu Kyi at 9.30a.m., but the meeting was cut short as her health had reportedly deteriorated over the course of the journey to the court building. Lawyers also met with Win Myint to discuss his defense. The former president faces charges under section 25 of the Disaster Management Law.

When the Naypyitaw court convened at 10:30a.m., defence lawyers requested the Suu Kyi be granted a leave of absence, to which the presiding judge consented.

Following this, the court heard brief statements in the case against Win Myint; former Naypyitaw mayor, Myo Hlaing; and former Yangon Region minister, Ye Min Oo. All four cases were adjourned to September 20, yet the prosecution will tomorrow open two new cases against the defendants, Khin Maung Zaw said. The lawyer did not mention if he considered Suu Kyi’s health would allow her to attend.

Aung San Suu Kyi currently faces six charges: for alleged violations of COVID-19 restrictions, possession of illegal walkie-talkies, for sedition, and for breaching Burma’s Official Secrets Act. The junta have announced that one further charge has been levied, but have yet to announce further details. The combined charges mean the former leader is facing decades of jail time if found guilty.