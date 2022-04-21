Dead body of wife of NLD Mandalay chief dumped in street by soldiers following capture

The dead body of Daw Soe Soe, the wife of the NLD’s vice-chairman for Mandalay district, was found dumped in front of a fire station, six days after she was arrested and tortured by the military.

It is believed that the woman was murdered by security forces who had captured her in an attempt to lure her husband out of hiding.

The NLD’s vice-chair, Ko Ko Lay, has been in hiding since being charged under Sec. 505. On April 12, his wife was violently beaten and arrested by plainclothes security forces at a home in which she had been laying low.

Soe Soe was ordered by the assailants to reveal her husband’s whereabouts, whilst soldiers beat the homeowner for providing sanctuary.

Her dead body was discovered in front of a fire station on 35 Street, downtown Mandalay, on April 18. Sources said that they believed she had been killed during interrogation for failing to reveal her husband’s whereabouts to soldiers.

“I want to say that the military, which does not value human life, will soon fall,” a friend of the victim told DVB.

Soe Soe, who was in her 50s, was buried by the local community. The rest of her family remains in hiding.

The politician’s older brother, Thein Za, was also reportedly arrested during the raid, but there has been no further information given regarding his state.