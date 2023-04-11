Over 60 killed in airstrike on Sagaing

Over 60 people were killed and 40, including children, were critically injured during an airstrike on Kanbalu Township of Sagaing Region on April 11. Locals told DVB that two Burma Air Force jets fired on Pazigyi village. “There was an opening ceremony for the People’s Administration office,” a local told DVB. In September 2022, the Burma Air Force struck a school in Let Yet Kone village of Depayin Township, killing at least 12 people, including several children. This incident is being investigated as a war crime committed by the Burma Army and its military junta in Naypyidaw. At least two airstrikes have been documented in the region, both of which resulted in significant casualties. The National Unity Government (NUG) issued a statement denouncing the airstrike. “This heinous act by the terrorist military is yet another example of their indiscriminate use of extreme force against innocent civilians, constituting a war crime,” the NUG stated.