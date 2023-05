DVB VOX POP

Mel Chu runs her own online business selling handmade clay jewellery. Despite the financial difficulties she has faced since relocating to Thailand from Myanmar last year, Mel Chu continues to support the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) and other anti-military groups with the income she earns. Hear the conversation only on DVB English, available wherever you listen to podcasts. This week’s theme song is ⁠The Real Enemy⁠ by Zin Linn.