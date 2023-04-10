Using YouTube to raise awareness about disability rights in Myanmar

DVB YOUTH VOICE

DVB Youth Voice profiles Wai Phoo Thant Zin, 28, a visually impaired content creator who makes videos on disability rights in Myanmar for YouTube and Facebook.

