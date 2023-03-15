Video: DVB Youth Voice on podcasting in Myanmar

Podcasts have given voice to people from Myanmar in Burmese, English and other languages used throughout the country. Podcast formats and topics range from news to storytelling. This DVB Youth Voice segment on podcasting in Myanmar profiles two new Burmese language podcasts: Rebel Wisdom and Doh Zat.

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation was registered in Oslo, Norway in 1992.