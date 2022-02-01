From Protest Killings to Village Massacres: A Year of Escalating Military Violence

The callous murder of 19-year-old Kyal Sin, also known as Angel, was a symbolic turning point for many people. The student, who was shot in the back by soldiers whilst protesting in a T-shirt emblazoned with the now famous words “Everything will be OK,” is now considered an early martyr of Burma's Spring Revolution.

On the same day, junta security forces killed at least 18 other innocent people across the country.

