Production ceases at controversial Chinese nickel mine after PDFs target power lines

Three power lines providing electricity to the controversial Tagaung Taung Nickel project, located at Thabeikkyin township, Pyin Oo Lwin, were destroyed after being bombed by resistance forces on Friday.

An alliance of the Special 9-HPDF and Fox Army-HPDF resistance groups said that they have target the factory after its management had allegedly been sheltering troops within the premises.

The factory was reported to have stopped operating due to the attack.

Tagaung Taung—a highly controversial joint-venture between China’s CNMC Nickel Company Ltd. and the No.3 Mining Enterprise of the junta’s Ministry of Mines—has long been the subject of intense dispute, with local people claiming that the Chinese firm failed to adequately compensate them for land appropriated as part of the project. Activists have also highlighted the devastating environmental consequences of the mine.

As DVB reported last week, military aircraft had dropped leaflets over villages in Sagaing’s Htigyaing township telling residents that the junta was to carpet bomb all villages to the north of the mine (residents have long claimed to have had land stolen by the Chinese company).

“[The military] is trying to scare people verbally, but we actually take action,” a Htigyiang PDF member said. “If the nickel company refuses to leave the country, and does not cooperate with local PDFs, will will set up landmines in the vicinity,” the PDF member warned.