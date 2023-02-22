Video: 75th anniversary of Chin National Day celebrated globally

DVB REPORTS

The Chin diaspora in Canada and the U.S. celebrated the 75th anniversary of Chin National Day over the weekend. Every year, Chin people in Burma, and around the world, get together to share their traditions and keep their culture alive for future generations. The Chin people have stood up for democracy in Burma, and have spent the last two years fighting, on the frontlines, against the 2021 military coup.

DVB English – https://english.dvb.no

Facebook – https://bit.ly/3PhmElC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/dvb_english

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dvbenglish

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@dvbenglish

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@dvbenglish

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/dvbenglish

Anchor – https://anchor.fm/dvbenglish

Podcast – https://link.chtbl.com/dvbenglish

Substack – https://dvbenglish.substack.com

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing: [email protected]

DVB TV News – https://youtube.com/dvbtvnews https://t.me/dvbtvnews

About DVB

The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992.