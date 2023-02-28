Video: 'A New Burma' born in exile led by women
DVB REPORTS

A New Burma held a four-day series of arts events called “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Us Together” from Feb. 23-26 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

About DVB
The DVB (Democratic Voice of Burma) is a non-profit Burmese media organization committed to independent and responsible journalism. The DVB Foundation is registered in Oslo, Norway since 1992

